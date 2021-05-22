Sports World : Fury-Wilder fight verbally agreed

Fury-Wilder fight verbally agreed

LOS ANGELES • Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have verbally committed to a third fight, ESPN reported on Thursday, days after an arbitration ruling halted talks between Fury and Anthony Joshua.

The Wilder and Fury fight could be held as early as July 24 in Las Vegas, ESPN said, adding that Aug 14 has been set aside as a back-up date.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Colombia won't host Copa America

BOGOTA • The 2021 Copa America will no longer feature games in co-host Colombia the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) decided on Thursday, after a wave of civil unrest there.

The tournament, delayed a year by the pandemic, was due to be co-hosted by Colombia and Argentina. Chile could be one possible host for the five teams based in Colombia.

REUTERS

Hsu fires 66 to lead by a stroke

WASHINGTON • Taiwan's Hsu Wei-ling shot a five-under 66 to take a one-shot lead in the LPGA Pure Silk Championship in Williamsburg, Virginia on Thursday.

South Korean world No. 3 Kim Sei-young headlined a group of five players sharing second on 67. She was joined by China's Liu Ruixin, Spain's Luna Sobron Galmes, Malaysia's Kelly Tan and South Korean Jeon Ji-won.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE