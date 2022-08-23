Sports World: Fury wants to fight Usyk, says promoter

Fury wants to fight Usyk, says promoter

LONDON • Both Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury are interested in staging a potential heavyweight unification bout, Fury's promoter Frank Warren said yesterday.

Lennox Lewis was the last unified heavyweight champion but after Usyk retained his three titles against Anthony Joshua on Saturday, Fury wants a shot at the Ukrainian, who like him is also undefeated.

Warren told the BBC that "it's a fight that I think will be made".

REUTERS

Mbappe finds the net after just 8 seconds

PARIS • Kylian Mbappe scored the fastest Ligue 1 goal for 30 years to set champions Paris Saint-Germain on their way to a 7-1 win at Lille on Sunday as they kept up their 100 per cent start to the new French season.

Mbappe, who finished with a hat-trick, took only eight seconds to lob the ball into the net after being teed up by Lionel Messi, equalling the record set in 1992 by Michel Rio for Caen.

REUTERS

Lewandowski scores his first goals for Barca

BARCELONA • Striker Robert Lewandowski praised his Barcelona teammates and said he felt proud after opening his account in just his second game for his new club with two goals in Sunday's 4-1 away rout of Real Sociedad.

The Poland striker, a two-time Best Fifa Men's Player, claimed he was still adjusting to the Spanish La Liga after spending the past 12 seasons playing in the Bundesliga but expressed his belief the team "will be better week by week".

XINHUA