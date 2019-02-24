Sports World: Fulham nearer the drop after losing to West Ham

Fulham nearer the drop after losing to West Ham

LONDON • Fulham moved a step closer towards Premier League relegation with a 3-1 loss at West Ham on Friday.

Javier Hernandez scored to cancel out the opener from Fulham's Ryan Babel. Issa Diop then headed West Ham in front and Michail Antonio added a late third. Fulham remain second from bottom in the table.

In another game, Gerard Deulofeu bagged a hat-trick as Watford hammered Cardiff 5-1.

DPA

CAS decision on Semenya by March 26

GENEVA • The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Friday that it will deliver by March 26 a decision in the controversial case pitting South African double Olympic champion Caster Semenya against the IAAF.

Semenya is challenging proposals by the International Association of Athletics Federations that aim to restrict female athletes' testosterone levels to ensure a "level playing field".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Yang, Lee take over as joint-leaders in Thailand

BANGKOK • Amy Yang and Minjee Lee shared a narrow lead yesterday after the third round of the LPGA Thailand.

Yang started out two strokes short of Friday front-runner Jenny Shin but closed the gap - thanks to six birdies - to sign for 66 and a 15-under aggregate, two ahead of Shin (70). Lee (67) carded a bogey on the ninth hole but six birdies, including a long putt on the 18th, sealed her portion of the lead.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE