Sports World: Frittelli secures last Open slot with victory

Frittelli secures last Open slot with victory

LOS ANGELES • South African golfer Dylan Frittelli secured the final spot in this week's British Open at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland when he won the John Deere Classic by two strokes in Silvis, Illinois, on Sunday.

Frittelli, 29, clinched his first PGA Tour victory in style with a seven-under 64 at TPC Deere Run. He finished on 21-under 263, while American Russell Henley shot a 61 to vault into second place on 19 under.

REUTERS

Kim's burst seals Marathon Classic title

LOS ANGELES • South Korean golfer Kim Sei-young sprinted clear in the final round of the Marathon Classic on Sunday for a two-stroke victory over Lexi Thompson in Sylvania, Ohio.

Starting the day with a one-shot lead, Kim, 26, extended her advantage with five straight birdies at Highland Meadows before coasting home with a six-under 65 for her ninth LPGA Tour victory. She finished on 22-under 262, while American Thompson (66) was second on 20 under.

REUTERS

P&G rewards US' World Cup stars

NEW YORK • US company Procter & Gamble on Sunday gave its backing to the United States' women's football stars in their fight for equal pay, handing the team a US$529,000 (S$717,000) bonus for their World Cup win.

In a full-page advertisement placed in The New York Times, P&G, one of the team's sponsors through its Secret Deodorant brand, urged the United States Soccer Federation to be "on the right side of history".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE