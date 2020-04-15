Sports World: French Grand Prix decision coming soon

French Grand Prix decision coming soon

PARIS • A decision on whether to go ahead with the French Formula One Grand Prix on June 28 behind closed doors or to postpone or scrap the event will be made in the coming days, organisers said on Monday.

Nine races have already been canned or suspended as a result of Covid-19. On Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that public gatherings will be banned until mid-July.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

$7m virus fund to help golf players, caddies

LOS ANGELES • The PGA of America donated US$5 million (S$7 million) to launch the Golf Emergency Relief fund on Monday, aiming to provide support for the golf industry during the coronavirus pandemic.

The organisation, which represents club professionals, has nearly 29,000 members. It hopes the fund will help members of other golf organisations, club caddies and players on developmental tours. It also pledged to match up to an additional US$2.5 million given by other groups.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Jeremy Lin donates to virus relief efforts

BEIJING • Former National Basketball Association star Jeremy Lin has pledged up to US$1 million (S$1.42 million) to coronavirus relief efforts and said he had been pained by the treatment meted out to some Asian-Americans in the United States.

Writing on The Players' Tribune website, Lin - who became the first Asian-American to win the NBA title with the Toronto Raptors last year - said he would be donating US$500,000 and would also match donations up to an additional US$500,000.

REUTERS

Portugal give $7.3m to amateur football

LISBON • European champions Portugal will donate half of their prize money for qualifying for the now-postponed Euro 2020 championship to support amateur football amid the coronavirus outbreak, the team said on Monday.

The support fund is expected to share a total of €4.7 million (S$7.3 million) among regional associations and amateur clubs.

REUTERS

AFC postpones all competitions again

KUALA LUMPUR • The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has postponed all football games and competitions scheduled for May and June until further notice owing to the coronavirus pandemic, it said yesterday. The Asian Champions League has been hit hard with its schedule in disarray, while the second-tier AFC Cup was also suspended last month.

REUTERS