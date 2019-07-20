Sports World :Free tickets, rides for Selangor match

Free tickets, rides for Selangor match

The Sultan of Selangor's Cup will take place on Aug 24 at the Shah Alam Stadium in Malaysia.

Singapore's footballers will feature in three games: the Singapore-Selangor Under-15 Challenge Cup, Singapore-Selangor Veterans match and the showpiece Singapore-Selangor Selection clash.Match tickets and two-way transport are free for all Singapore fans. Those interested can sign up at www.fas.org.sg/tickets from now till Aug 8.

The first 200 fans to sign up will receive commemorative Sultan of Selangor's Cup T-shirts. There will also be a meet-and-greet session with players from the Singapore Selection team for 30 lucky fans who sign up by Aug 1.

US Open prize money increased to $77m

LOS ANGELES • This year's US Open will be the richest Grand Slam tennis tournament in history, after organisers on Thursday announced prize money for the Aug 26-Sept 8 event had been increased to a total of US$57 million (S$77.5 million).

The US Tennis Association said the winners of the men and women's singles titles at the tournament will receive a record payday of US$3.85 million, while the men and women's doubles champions would receive US$740,000. The purse is an eight per cent increase from last year's tournament.

Mixed 4x100m squad rewrite national mark

Singapore's mixed 4x100m relay team set a national record of 43.21 seconds en route to winning gold at the Vietnam Open athletics meet yesterday.

The quartet of Kugapriya Chandran, Shanti Pereira, Tan Zong Yang and Khairyll Amri bettered the previous national mark of 43.40sec.

The old mark was set at the Singapore Open in March by Pereira, Tan, Kugapriya and Timothee Yap. It was the first time an official mixed 4x100m relay time was posted.

A national Under-18 record was lowered yesterday as well, with 16-year-old Elizabeth Tan clocking 14.25sec to win the 100m hurdles title at the Asean Schools Games in Indonesia. The 2014 time of 14.34sec was held by Izlyn Zaini. Both records are pending ratification by Singapore Athletics.

Albert Park to host Australian GP till 2025

LONDON • Melbourne's Albert Park circuit will continue to host the Australian Grand Prix until at least the end of 2025, Formula One announced on Thursday.

It said a two-year contract extension with the Australian Grand Prix Corporation was signed in London. Next year's season-opening race in Melbourne will be held on March 15, with Formula One celebrating its 70th anniversary.

