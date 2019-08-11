Sports World: Fraser-Pryce smashes 40-year Games record

Fraser-Pryce smashes 40-year Games record

LIMA (Peru) • Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce broke the 40-year-old Pan Am Games 200m record when the two-time Olympic 100m champion clocked 22.43 seconds to win gold on Friday.

The 32-year-old clipped two-hundredths of a second off American Evelyn Ashford's Games record of 22.45sec set at San Juan, Puerto Rico, in 1979.

Murray set for singles return in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (Ohio) • Andy Murray will return to singles action at the Cincinnati Open, which started yesterday, after accepting a wild card, Britain's former world No. 1 said on Friday.

The 32-year-old three-time Grand Slam champion has not played singles since losing in the Australian Open first round in January to Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut, after which he had hip resurfacing surgery in a bid to salvage his career. He will face France's Richard Gasquet in the last 64 tomorrow.

Yes to Friday LaLiga matches: Court

MADRID • Spain's LaLiga has been given the go-ahead in a court ruling to continue staging matches on Fridays but not on Mondays, following the latest round of a tug-of-war with the country's national football federation (RFEF).

The decision is provisional and was announced in a 32-page document on Friday. It means that the season can start as planned with a match between Athletic Bilbao and champions Barcelona on Friday. However, two games due to be played tomorrow week will have to be moved.

