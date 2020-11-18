Sports World: France awarded rugby victory over Fiji

France awarded rugby victory over Fiji

PARIS • France have been awarded a bonus-point 28-0 victory over Fiji after their Autumn Nations Cup match was cancelled due to several Fijian rugby players testing positive for the coronavirus, tournament organisers announced yesterday.

The Autumn Nations Cup has replaced the end-of-year schedule that usually sees giants like New Zealand, South Africa and Australia tour Europe.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

All Blacks drop to world No. 3 after loss

LONDON • Three-time world champions New Zealand have slipped to third in the World Rugby rankings after their shock defeat by Argentina in the Tri-Nations last weekend, with England moving up to second behind world champions South Africa.

The All Blacks, who were No. 1 in the rankings from 2009 to 2019, briefly dropped to third after last year's World Cup semi-final defeat by England. REUTERS

Mercedes to begin Hamilton deal talks

LONDON • Mercedes expect to start contract talks with Lewis Hamilton in the next few days, now that the Briton has clinched a record-equalling seventh Formula One world championship, team boss Toto Wolff said.

The 35-year-old's current deal ends next month and the Austrian told the BBC "it wouldn't do justice to the achievement" if negotiations were not started soon.

REUTERS

Solheim Cup to move to even year schedule

NEW YORK • The Solheim Cup, the women's golf biennial team competition between the United States and Europe, will move to even years starting in 2024, the LPGA said on Monday.

The Solheim Cup committee approved the change following the Ryder Cup moving to an odd-year schedule, after this year's edition was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

REUTERS