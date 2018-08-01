Sports World: Four friendlies to get Lions in shape for Cup

Four friendlies to get Lions in shape for Cup

The Singapore football team will play four friendlies in the next two Fifa international windows as part of their preparations for the Asean Football Federation Suzuki Cup, which begins on Nov 9.

The Lions, under interim national coach Fandi Ahmad, face Mauritius on Sept 7, Fiji on Sept 11 and Mongolia on Oct 12 at Bishan Stadium, the Football Association of Singapore said yesterday.

They then play Cambodia in Phnom Penh on Oct 16.

Kante's $519k weekly deal is Blues' highest

LONDON • Chelsea have offered N'Golo Kante a new contract worth nearly £290,000 (S$519,000) a week, which would make him the English Premier League football club's best-paid player.

It was reported that the Frenchman's new five-year deal is worth up to £15 million a season, which roughly doubles his current wage and would take him above Eden Hazard, who is Chelsea's top earner on £220,000 a week.

Chelsea have acted swiftly to deter interest from Paris Saint-Germain in the midfielder.

THE TIMES, LONDON

Curry to have another shot at golf event

SAN FRANCISCO • Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will play in next week's Web.com Tour event in the San Francisco Bay Area, the golf entity announced on Monday.

The basketball star will participate in the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae in Hayward for the second straight year. He shot eight-over 148 while missing the cut last year on his Web.com tour debut.

REUTERS