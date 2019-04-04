Sports World: Four ambassadors to promote rugby sevens

Four ambassadors to promote rugby sevens

National sports agency Sport Singapore and the Singapore Sports Hub yesterday named four ambassadors for the April 9-14 HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens.

They are Fijian great Waisale "The Wizard" Serevi, Australia's most-capped player George Gregan, long-serving New Zealand Sevens captain D.J. Forbes and New Zealand Black Ferns captain Huriana Manuel.

The quartet will be involved in a number of community events to promote rugby sevens and inspire the next generation of talent in Singapore.

Messi and Suarez rescue point for Barca

MADRID • Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez led Barcelona to a stunning comeback at Villarreal on Tuesday, with two goals in added time to claim a 4-4 LaLiga draw.

Samuel Chukwueze and Karl Toko Ekambi cancelled out early goals from Philippe Coutinho and Malcom, and Vicente Iborra and Carlos Bacca looked to have sealed the upset, only for substitute Messi and Suarez's heroics.

Atletico Madrid play Barca at the Nou Camp on Saturday and a victory for the home side will open up an 11-point gap with eight games left.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Pele warded for fever caused by tetanus

PARIS • Brazil football legend Pele was hospitalised in Paris on Tuesday evening, although he is not in a life-threatening condition, French TV channel RMC Sport reported on its website.

The 78-year-old was warded "as a precaution" after earlier attending a social function in Paris with France forward Kylian Mbappe.

According to The Mirror, Pele is said to have "a very high fever" as a result of a "tetanus crisis".

REUTERS

Mendy told to cut down on late nights

LONDON • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola warned Benjamin Mendy on Tuesday to curb his late-night antics after footage emerged of the defender partying in a club in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The France international has appeared only once for the English Premier League champions since undergoing meniscus surgery last November. But Guardiola told reporters that while he would have preferred if Mendy went home earlier, he was "not his father".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Big Six marathons to crack down on doping

LONDON • The organisers of six of the world's most prestigious marathon races are spending a six-figure sum on an "intelligent", targeted anti-doping programme in an attempt to root out cheats.

The Abbott World Marathon Majors says "it is vital there is integrity in the results" as the rewards on offer make it especially vulnerable to doping.

The winners of the men and women's Boston Marathon, for example, each received US$150,000 (S$202,905) last year.

REUTERS