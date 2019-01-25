Sports World: Formula One keen on second race in China

Formula One keen on second race in China

SHANGHAI • Formula One is keen on establishing a second grand prix in China to go with the current Shanghai race.

While there are no immediate plans, another race in the country would help ramp up interest in the motor sport in China, said F1 head of global sponsorship Murray Barnett.

Shanghai has staged a grand prix since 2004 and in April, will be the venue for the 1,000th F1 race since the world championship series began in 1950.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

FA charges Hennessey over Nazi salute photo

LONDON • Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has been charged by the Football Association (FA) after making an alleged Nazi salute in a group photo with his teammates.

The Wales international was pictured with his right arm in the air in a photo posted on Instagram by Palace midfielder Max Meyer, who is from Germany.

The 32 year old has denied making such a salute, but the FA has taken a dim view, saying his gesture had "brought the game into disrepute". Hennessey has until Jan 31 to respond to the charge.

REUTERS

Neymar doubtful for United clash

PARIS • Neymar is doubtful for next month's Champions League clash against Manchester United after Paris Saint-Germain confirmed the forward had injured a metatarsal in his right foot during their 2-0 French Cup win over Strasbourg on Wednesday.

The club yesterday said initial examinations revealed a "reactivation of the lesion of the fifth right metatarsal", adding that treatment would depend on how the injury heals in the next few days.

PSG face United at Old Trafford for the first leg of the Champions League last-16 clash on Feb 12.

Neymar responded to the diagnosis by posting on his Instagram page that he was seeking divine help.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Barca seal Frenkie de Jong summer deal

BARCELONA • Barcelona have won the race to sign Ajax Amsterdam's Frenkie de Jong after announcing on Wednesday that they had agreed a deal worth up to €86 million (S$133 million) to sign the Netherlands midfielder in the summer.

The 21-year-old will move to the Spanish champions in a transfer worth an initial €75 million with a further €11 million in add-ons, the Catalan side confirmed.

Club president Josep Maria Bartomeu hailed him as a "key piece".

REUTERS