Sports World: Former United boss The Doc dies at 92

Former United boss The Doc dies at 92

LONDON • Former Manchester United and Scotland manager Tommy Docherty has died at the age of 92 following a long illness, his family announced on Thursday.

He made more than 300 appearances for Preston, also playing for Celtic, Arsenal and Chelsea, and won 25 caps for Scotland. He went on to manage 12 clubs and Scotland, but was best known for his five-year spell at Old Trafford, overseeing an FA Cup final win over Liverpool in 1977.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Nuno charged by FA for criticising ref Mason

LONDON • Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo was charged by the Football Association on Thursday, after he said referee Lee Mason was not good enough for the Premier League following a 2-1 loss at Burnley last week.

Nuno, 46, said he had problems with how Mason handled games and accused him of being unable to control players. The Portuguese also refused to apologise for his comments. The FA said he has until Tuesday to respond to the charge.

REUTERS

Murray skips Florida event due to Covid fears

LONDON • Andy Murray has pulled out of what was due to be his first tournament of the tennis season in Florida next week because of coronavirus concerns.

The former world No. 1 accepted a wild card into the Delray Beach Open and was due to play his first match next Friday, but has decided the trip is too risky. He has also been given a wild card for the Australian Open and will be quarantined in Melbourne on arrival before the year's first Grand Slam starts on Feb 8.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Triple injury blow hurts Scots' Six Nations hopes

GLASGOW • Scotland suffered a triple Six Nations injury blow on Thursday, when Glasgow's Fraser Brown, George Horne and Alex Allan were all ruled out of the tournament.

Forward Brown will be out for at least three months following a neck injury. Scrum-half Horne needs surgery on a foot injury. Both will miss the entire Six Nations, which begins on Feb 6.

Prop Allan has undergone surgery on an Achilles injury and will sit out the rest of the season.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE