Sports World: Forlan, 40, calls time on football career

Forlan, 40, calls time on football career

HONG KONG • Former Uruguay striker Diego Forlan, 40, announced his retirement yesterday.

His 21-year career took him to South America with Argentina's Independiente, before he won the Premier League with Manchester United and the Europa League with Atletico Madrid. It ended in Hong Kong with club side Kitchee.

He was instrumental in Uruguay's run to the 2010 World Cup semi-finals, where he was awarded the Golden Ball for best player at the tournament and finished joint-top scorer with five goals. He finally led Uruguay to the Copa America title in 2011, grabbing two goals in a 3-0 win over Paraguay in the final.

REUTERS

Trainer to appeal life ban for sex abuse

DENVER • Renowned equestrian trainer George Morris will appeal the lifetime ban he received for sexual misconduct involving a minor - a case he says has roots that are more than 50 years old.

On Monday, the US Centre for SafeSport placed the ban on the 81-year-old, who won the Olympic silver medal in 1960 and went on to coach the US and Brazilian teams.

In a statement, he denounced the accusations as "false and hurtful" for events that "allegedly occurred between 1968 and 1972".

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Olesen charged, suspended by Tour

LONDON • Danish golfer Thorbjorn Olesen has been suspended by the European Tour after he was charged with sexual assault, being drunk on an aircraft and common assault.

The 29-year-old - a member of the victorious European Ryder Cup team and a five-time champion on the European Tour - is to appear in court in London on Aug 21. The alleged incidents took place last week when he was on a British Airways flight from Memphis after competing in the St Jude Invitational. Police arrested him when the plane landed at Heathrow Airport.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE