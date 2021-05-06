Sports World: Foreign cricket stars rush to escape India

Foreign cricket stars rush to escape India

SYDNEY • Cricket authorities in Australia, New Zealand and England yesterday rushed to evacuate top players from India after the Indian Premier League was halted the previous day due to the escalating Covid-19 crisis.

Cricket Australia plans to fly 38 players and staff - including stars Steve Smith, David Warner and Pat Cummins - to the Maldives or Sri Lanka in the next "two to three days".

Eight of England's 11 players yesterday arrived back in London, while New Zealand Cricket said it was arranging for its Test players to fly to Britain ahead of their series there.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Messi party faces La Liga probe

BARCELONA • La Liga is investigating whether a party organised by Barcelona players at captain Lionel Messi's home broke Covid-19 protocols.

A sources said the team get-together, which was meant as a "morale booster" ahead of the final four Spanish football league games, may have violated Barcelona social distancing rules, which outlaw meetings of groups of more than six people.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Monaco to allow fans for F1 race

PARIS • Spectators will be able to attend the May 23 Monaco Grand Prix when Formula One's glamour race returns after a lapse of one year.

The Mediterranean principality said on Tuesday that grandstands would be at 40 per cent capacity, with up to 7,500 ticket holders a day.

REUTERS

Documentary to honour Ballesteros

LONDON • The Royal and Ancient will celebrate the achievements of Spanish golfing great Seve Ballesteros on the 10-year anniversary of his death with a trio of tributes, including a feature-length documentary film.

Ballesteros, winner of five Majors, died after a long battle with cancer in 2011 at the age of 54. The documentary will premiere this year.

REUTERS

Diaz injury forces bout postponement

LOS ANGELES • Nate Diaz suffered an undisclosed minor injury during training camp, forcing his Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight bout against Leon Edwards to be pushed back a month, Yahoo said on Tuesday.

The co-main event had been set for May 15 in Houston but will now take place at UFC 263 on June 12 in Phoenix.

REUTERS