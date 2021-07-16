Sports World : Foo, Slorach co-lead S'pore Pro Series

Foo, Slorach co-lead S'pore Pro Series

Singaporeans Gregory Foo and Mitchell Slorach shot matching three-under 69s yesterday to co-lead the fourth leg of the FTAG Singapore Pro Series Invitational at 141.

Veteran Mardan Mamat is two back on 143 after carding a 71 at Tanah Merah Country Club's Tampines Course.

The event is run alongside the 73rd Singapore Open Amateur Championship, with Ryan Ang (72) leading at three-over 147, one clear of Brandon Han (74).

Donnarumma joins PSG on free transfer

PARIS • Paris Saint-Germain announced on Wednesday that they had completed the signing of Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma on a five-year deal.

The 22-year-old, who saved two penalties in the Euro 2020 final and was named player of the tournament, heads to France on a free transfer from AC Milan. He will be in competition with the experienced Keylor Navas for the No. 1 jersey.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Osaka commits to Montreal WTA event

MONTREAL • World No. 2 Naomi Osaka, who withdrew from this year's French Open and Wimbledon on mental health grounds, will compete in Montreal next month, organisers said on Wednesday.

The four-time Gland Slam champion, who is one of Japan's best gold-medal prospects at the Tokyo Olympics, will be part of a field at the Aug 9-15 US Open tune-up that currently features 18 of the WTA's top 20 players.

REUTERS

Tennis Hall of Famer Fry dies aged 94

LOS ANGELES • Shirley Fry Irvin, one of 10 women to have won the singles titles at all four Grand Slams, has died aged 94, the International Tennis Hall of Fame said in a statement.

The American won her first Grand Slam singles title at the French Open in 1951, before winning at Wimbledon and the US Open in 1956, and the Australian Open the following year. The former world No. 1, who also won 12 Grand Slam doubles titles and a mixed doubles title, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1970.

REUTERS