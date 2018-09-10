Sports World: Foo joint 19th, pulls S'pore up to 25th spot

Foo joint 19th, pulls S'pore up to 25th spot

Singapore golfer Gregory Foo carded a final-round one-under 71 on Saturday to be joint 19th in individual scoring with a 13-under 277 total in the World Amateur Team Championship near Dublin in Ireland.

His compatriots Donavan Lee (73, 295), Joshua Ho (68, 298) were tied 110th and 125th, respectively, but Foo's good showing helped the Republic to joint 25th on 13-under 567 among 72 countries and territories in team scoring.

Denmark fired a superb 39-under 541 to win the Eisenhower Trophy.

12-year-old wins three titles in Ng Eng Hen Cup

Rising starlet Ser Lin Qian stunned the field at the Dr Ng Eng Hen Cup/STTA Table Tennis Championships to win a trio of titles yesterday.

The 12-year-old won the girls' Under-12 category as the top seed and topped that by taking the U-15 and, amazingly, the women's crowns too. Zhou Jingyi, just a year older, won the girls' U-18 title.

Two male paddlers won a pair of titles - Josh Chua (men's and boys' U-18) and Izaac Quek (boys' U-15 and U-12).

John Terry set to sign for Spartak Moscow

LONDON • Former Chelsea and England captain John Terry, 37, is set to complete a surprise move to Spartak Moscow after reportedly accepting a one-year deal with the Russian side.

He has been without a club since his contract ended with Championship side Aston Villa.

Spartak tweeted a picture on Saturday, in what looks to be a teaser ahead of an official move.

THE GUARDIAN

Woodley downs Till to retain UFC crown

DALLAS • Tyron Woodley successfully defended his Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight title for the fourth successive time, after subduing previously undefeated Darren Till in the main event bout of UFC 228.

The headliner was held at the American Airlines Centre in Dallas, Texas, and the 36-year-old American made his British opponent, 11 years his junior, tap out in the second round.

He improved to a professional record of 19 wins and three losses, while Till dropped to 17 wins and one defeat.

Cameroon held in first match under Seedorf

MORONI • Former Dutch star Clarence Seedorf made a disappointing debut as Cameroon coach when the away side were held 1-1 by minnows Comoros on Saturday in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Before succeeding Belgian Hugo Broos in June, Seedorf, who is being assisted by fellow Dutch great Patrick Kluivert, had unsuccessful managerial spells at AC Milan, Shenzhen and Deportivo La Coruna.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE