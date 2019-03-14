Sports World: Foo fires 67 to tie for 4th in 1st round in JB

Foo fires 67 to tie for 4th in 1st round in JB

Singapore golfer Gregory Foo got off to a good start at the PGM UMW ADT Championship yesterday when he carded a five-under 67 in the first round at the Palm Resort Golf and Country Club in Johor Baru.

Foo is joint-fourth, two strokes behind Malaysian Ben Leong, who hit a bogey-free 65 to lead compatriot Kim Leun Kwang and Wang Wei-lun of Chinese Taipei by one shot at the RM225,000 (S$74,500) Asian Development Tour (ADT) event.

Home bottom of group after 5-0 thrashing

Home United were hammered 5-0 by Philippine side Kaya FC in the AFC Cup in Bacolod City yesterday, leaving them at the bottom of Group H on one point.

Darryl Roberts and Alfred Osei had braces, with Jovin Bedic also scoring.

Indonesia's PSM Makassar thumped Lao Toyota 7-3 in the other game in Bogor to go second behind Kaya on goal difference.

Uefa to probe Neymar following VAR rant

PARIS • Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar will be investigated by Uefa for lashing out at the video assistant referee (VAR) system after their Champions League exit to Manchester United last week, European football's governing body said yesterday.

The Brazilian, sidelined by injury, was infuriated by a late penalty awarded to United in PSG's last-16 second-leg defeat in Paris, which saw them go out on away goals and Neymar later called the VAR system a "disgrace".

REUTERS

Wada files appeal against China's Sun

LAUSANNE • The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) said yesterday it had filed an appeal against a decision to clear Chinese swimming star Sun Yang for missing an out-of-competition doping test.

Wada told Agence France-Presse that it had brought the matter up with the Court of Arbitration for Sport following a decision by swimming's world governing body Fina not to pursue a case against the multiple world champion.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Japan may admit North Korea for Games

TOKYO • Japan will consider allowing North Korean athletes to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games despite sanctions currently banning any from entering the country, Olympics minister Yoshitaka Sakurada said yesterday.

North and South Korea have officially requested to enter joint teams in the qualifying process for four sports.

REUTERS