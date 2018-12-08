Sports World: Floyd out to thrill in Japan exhibition

Floyd out to thrill in Japan exhibition

LOS ANGELES • Boxer Floyd Mayweather says his New Year's Eve bout with Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa will be "all about the entertainment".

The nine-minute exhibition in Japan will have no official winner or loser if it goes the distance, and the 41-year-old said on Thursday it was a chance to sample "something different".

He added that there will not be any judges present and the fight at the Saitama Prefecture Super Arena would not count on their official fight records.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Armstrong hails Uber for financial 'rescue'

LOS ANGELES • Former cyclist Lance Armstrong, whose fall from grace cost him millions of dollars in lawsuits and endorsements, said his investment in Uber had "saved" his family, according to a report in CNBC on Thursday.

Armstrong, who was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles and banned for life from the sport for doping, gave US$100,000 (S$137,000) to a venture capital fund that invested in the ride-hailing company around 2009.

Uber, which is preparing to go public next year, could be valued at US$120 billion and while Armstrong did not disclose how much his investment was worth, he said it was "too good to be true".

REUTERS

Boca's Libertadores title appeal rejected

MADRID • Boca Juniors' appeal to be awarded the Copa Libertadores title following the violent attack on their team bus by River Plate fans has been rejected, the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) said on Thursday.

The postponed second leg of the final will be played tomorrow at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the tie at 2-2.

Spanish police have also confirmed the deportation of a known Boca football hooligan amid a massive security operation, with 2,500 officers expected to be present.

REUTERS

Russian bobsleigh dope case at impasse

MOSCOW • The Russian Olympic Committee appealed on Thursday against a Moscow court ruling that refused to recognise bobsleigher Alexander Zubkov's Olympic ban, saying it could cast doubt on Russia's desire to fight against doping.

Zubkov, 44, who has retired from competition and currently serves as the president of Russia's bobsleigh federation, was stripped of his two gold medals from the 2014 Sochi Games.

However, the Moscow court does not acknowledge a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport that confirmed a doping violation against him.

REUTERS

Ex-Fifa bigwig won't be punished further

NEW YORK • Guatemala football chief and former Fifa executive committee member Rafael Salguero was on Thursday sentenced to time served, releasing him from house arrest over the sweeping corruption scandal plaguing world football.

According to US court documents, he had spent three years under house arrest at an undisclosed location in the United States.

Judge Pamela Chen accepted the recommendation of the US government - that Salguero, who pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy, be sentenced to time served and two years' probation.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE