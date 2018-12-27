Sports World: Flores takes helm at Shanghai Shenhua

Flores takes helm at Shanghai Shenhua

SHANGHAI • Former Watford and Espanyol manager Quique Sanchez Flores has been named the new head coach of Shanghai Shenhua, the Chinese Super League football club said on Tuesday.

The Spaniard replaces Wu Jingui, who takes over as sporting director after steering Shenhua to victory in the Chinese FA Cup last year.

Sanchez Flores has not worked since April, when he was dismissed by Spanish side Espanyol after almost two years at the helm.

Pro golfer Randhawa arrested for poaching

NEW DELHI • Former top Indian golfer Jyoti Randhawa was arrested yesterday for poaching in a forest reserve, an official said.

Randhawa, who was ranked in the world top 100 between 2004 and 2009 and also won the Singapore Open in 2000, was detained at the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh.

The 46-year-old and a companion killed a red junglefowl, Ramesh Pandey, the reserve's field director, said.

Sydney-Hobart race loses first contender

SYDNEY • Hong Kong super-maxi Scallywag became the first high-profile withdrawal from the 74th edition of the Sydney to Hobart blue-water classic yacht race yesterday.

The Lee Seng Huang-owned yacht, which had been fourth out of the Sydney Heads, retired at sea after suffering a broken bowsprit. Scallywag was one of five super-maxis in the race, which started at 1pm local time (10am in Singapore), with Black Jack holding about a minute's lead out of the harbour. After 13 hours' racing, defending champions Comanche were leading the pack.

Fitness charity event to be held on Jan 26

Operation Broken Wing, a fitness event with a charity element, will take place at The Arena at Our Tampines Hub on Jan 26.

The event organised by Innervate Fitness aims to attract 300 people and 200 teams and raise funds for the Singapore Children's Society. Visit the event's website for more information.