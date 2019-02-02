Sports World: Floorballers qualify for world c'ship

Floorballers qualify for world c'ship

Singapore have punched their ticket to a third straight Women's World Floorball Championship in Switzerland in December, after finishing fourth in the Asia-Oceania qualifiers in Bangkok yesterday.

They lost 5-4 to hosts Thailand in the third-place play-off while Australia also beat Japan 5-4 in the final.

Singapore were last among 16 teams in both the previous two biennial tournaments.

Tsunami threat sees Tokyo limit spectators

TOKYO • The organisers of next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo have decided to cut the number of spectators for the sailing events by a third so they can be quickly evacuated to higher ground in the event of a tsunami.

According to broadcaster NHK, the initial plan had been to allow for 5,000 people to watch the competition off the island of Enoshima, but the number has since been cut to 3,300 after discussions with local authorities.

THE GUARDIAN