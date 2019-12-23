Sports World: Flick keeps Bayern job for rest of season

Flick keeps Bayern job for rest of season

MUNICH • Bayern Munich yesterday confirmed that interim coach Hansi Flick will stay in charge until the end of the season at least.

Germany coach Joachim Low's former assistant, who was part of the team that won the 2014 World Cup, has eight wins from 10 games since taking over in October after Niko Kovac was fired.

Club chairman and chief executive officer Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said the Bavarian giants were "very satisfied" with his work, hinting he could even take over the full-time reins in the summer.

Wada witness altered test results: Russia

MOSCOW • The authorities in Russia have blamed the World Anti-Doping Agency's (Wada) star witness for tampering with key laboratory data - an act that has led to a four-year ban from major sporting events.

The Russian Investigative Committee, a major law enforcement agency, has alleged that former Moscow anti-doping laboratory director Grigory Rodchenkov "intentionally" changed test results from abroad after fleeing to the United States in 2015. However, his lawyer, Jim Walden, told the Associated Press the new allegation was a "farce" and he is ready to testify when the Court of Arbitration for Sport hears Russia's appeal next year.

Messi continues 50-goal streak

BARCELONA • Lionel Messi signed off for the year on Saturday with a total of 50 goals for Barcelona and Argentina for the sixth straight campaign after a 4-1 La Liga win over Alaves.

Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann and Arturo Vidal also scored at the Nou Camp as the Spanish league now adjourns for a winter break, with play resuming on Jan 4.

Except for 2013, Messi has hit the 50-goal mark every year since 2010.

