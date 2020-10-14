Sports World: Five test positive in latest EPL virus tests

Five test positive in latest EPL virus tests

LONDON • The Premier League said on Monday that five people had returned positive results in its latest round of Covid-19 tests conducted on players and staff last week.

The English football league said these people would now self-isolate for 10 days. A total of 34 have tested positive for the coronavirus in six rounds of testing since the new campaign began on Sept 12.

REUTERS

Czech coach has virus, to miss game

PRAGUE • The Czech Republic will face Scotland in their Nations League football match today without head coach Jaroslav Silhavy in attendance after he and another player contracted Covid-19, the team said.

Silhavy and the unnamed player tested positive after returning from the 2-1 win in Israel on Sunday. Both are in quarantine.

REUTERS

Gymnastics meet at Olympic venue

TOKYO • Tokyo will host an international gymnastics tournament on Nov 8, the Japan Gymnastics Association (JGA) has said, an event which could serve as a trial run for next year's rearranged Olympics.

The event will feature 32 athletes from Japan, China, Russia and the United States. A maximum of 2,000 fans would be allowed to attend the one-day event at Yoyogi National Gymnasium, the venue for the handball tournament of the Tokyo Games.

REUTERS