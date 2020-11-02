Sports World: Five-star Sailors show against Young Lions

Five-star Sailors show against Young Lions

Lion City Sailors scored all their goals in the second half as they thumped Young Lions 5-0 at the Bishan Stadium in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) yesterday.

After an own goal by Jacob Mahler in the 46th minute, Adam Swandi (70th) and Stipe Plazibat (76th and 82nd) piled on the misery for the Young Lions before Gabriel Quak added a fifth in injury time.

The win takes the Sailors to fifth in the eight-team SPL on seven points, five behind leaders Tampines Rovers.

In yesterday's other game, Tanjong Pagar United and Hougang United played out a goalless draw.

Uchimura cleared to compete in gym event

TOKYO • Japan's three-time Olympic champion Kohei Uchimura, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week , has since returned three different negative results, with his initial test determined to be a false positive.

According to Kyodo news agency, the 31-year-old will now be eligible to participate in a four-nation gymnastics tournament scheduled for Sunday.

The meet, which comprises hosts Japan, China, Russia and the United States, is the first major international competition to be held in the country since next year's Tokyo Games was postponed in March.

XINHUA

Americans battle for top spot in Bermuda

BERMUDA • Doc Redman tamed strong winds to card a four-under 67 and 10-under 203 total in the third round of the Bermuda Championship on Saturday, taking a one-stroke lead as he guns for his first PGA Tour win.

Fellow Americans Ryan Armour (70), Wyndham Clark (70) and Kramer Hickok (69) all lurked just one behind at nine-under.

The Caribbean tournament marks the first time the Tour has allowed fans since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

REUTERS

Inoue retains belts with monster KO win

LOS ANGELES • Naoya "Monster" Inoue defended his unified World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation bantamweight titles in his Las Vegas debut on Saturday with a seventh-round knockout of Jason Moloney.

The undefeated Japanese star was too good for his Australian opponent at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino.

Inoue landed a straight right that buckled Moloney's knees in the 53kg fight and the latter was unable to beat the count with just one second left in the round.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE