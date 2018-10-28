Sports World: Five golds for shooters in Chinese Taipei

Five golds for shooters in Chinese Taipei

LINKOU• Singapore's shooters won five golds yesterday at the South-east Asia Shooting Championships in Linkou, Chinese Taipei.

Martina Veloso won the women's 50m prone gold on her 19th birthday, while the Republic won the women's 50m prone team, men's 50m prone individual and team, and the 10m air pistol mixed team events.

Finau holds on to 54-hole WGC lead

SHANGHAI • Tony Finau fought off a challenge from defending champion Justin Rose to maintain his three-stroke lead going into the final round of the WGC-HSBC Champions today.

He ground out a two-under 70 to end at 13-under 203, three ahead of Rose and Patrick Reed, both of whom carded a 70, and Xander Schauffele, who posted a 69.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Durant leads Warriors past Knicks with 41

NEW YORK • Kevin Durant scored 25 of his game-high 41 points in the fourth quarter on Friday night as the Golden State Warriors won 128-100 at the New York Knicks.

Stephen Curry added 29 points for the National Basketball Association champions, who have won five of six games to open the season.

REUTERS

Hoddle 'seriously ill' in hospital after collapse

LONDON • Former England coach Glenn Hoddle has been hospitalised after being taken "seriously ill" on his 61st birthday yesterday.

The pundit, who took the Three Lions to the second round at the 1998 World Cup, and also managed Chelsea and Tottenham, reportedly collapsed in the BT Sport studios ahead of his show, which was cancelled as a result.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

LaLiga bent on US tie despite Fifa objection

MADRID • LaLiga has said it will continue the battle to stage one of its league matches in Miami in January despite opposition from Fifa.

World football's ruling body has opined that official matches need to be played within the member territory, but Spanish league officials warned that they would "take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport" if Fifa "prohibits the match".

BLOOMBERG