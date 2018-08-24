Sports World: First-leg advantage for Ajax and AEK

First-leg advantage for Ajax and AEK

AMSTERDAM • Ajax stayed firmly on course to reach the Champions League group stage after a 3-1 home win over Ukraine's Dynamo Kiev in the first leg of their play-off tie on Wednesday.

Greek champions AEK Athens also put themselves in the driving seat with a 2-1 win at Hungary's Vidi FC, while Croatia's Dinamo Zagreb ground out a 1-1 draw at Swiss champions Young Boys Bern.

REUTERS

Madrid is history for me, declares Ronaldo

TURIN • Cristiano Ronaldo has said the decision to leave Real Madrid for Juventus after nine trophy-filled years was an easy one to make and told sports streaming service DAZN that his time in the Spanish capital was now "part of the past".

The 33-year-old joined the Italian champions last month for €100 million (S$158 million) on a four-year deal , ending a stint in Spain that saw him win two LaLiga titles and four Champions League trophies.

Former Brazil football chief gets 4 years' jail

NEW YORK • A US judge on Wednesday jailed Jose Maria Marin, the 86-year-old former head of Brazilian football, for four years, branding him a "cancer" in the sport.

Marin was found guilty on Dec 22 in connection with nearly US$6.6 million (S$9 million) in bribes from sports marketing companies in exchange for contracts to broadcast major events like the Copa America.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Djokovic-Federer Laver Cup link-up

LONDON • Novak Djokovic is looking forward to possibly forming a doubles dream team with Roger Federer as Europe prepare to take on the Rest of the World at the Sept 21-23 Laver Cup in Chicago next month.

The pair will spearhead Europe's challenge in the event's second edition.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE