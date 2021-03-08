Sports World: First league title for Rangers in 10 years

First league title for Rangers in 10 years

GLASGOW • Rangers' first Scottish Premiership title since 2011 was confirmed yesterday after Celtic's 0-0 draw at Dundee United left them 20 points behind their Glasgow rivals (88) with six games left to play.

Steven Gerrard's men have stormed to the title without losing a game to stop the Hoops from setting a new record of 10 straight Scottish league titles.

Rangers were demoted to the fourth tier after being liquidated in 2012 due to financial troubles. The Gers hired former Liverpool captain Gerrard, who never won a league title during his 17-year career at Anfield, in 2018.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Covid-19 vaccine not compulsory in NBA

NEW YORK • National Basketball Association (NBA) commissioner Adam Silver said on Saturday that the league will not require players to get the Covid-19 vaccine even though "it is in their interest".

He also shot down the movement to change the league's logo, a silhouette logo of Jerry West, to Kobe Bryant in honour of the NBA great who died in a helicopter crash in January last year.

Silver promised the "iconic" logo will not change, while he also insisted the league had no plans to institute a play-off "bubble" like last season.

REUTERS

Westwood leads by one stroke at Bay Hill

ORLANDO • England's Lee Westwood closed strong on Saturday, using an eagle and a birdie over his final three holes to card a seven-under 65 for a 11-under 205 total to take a one-shot lead in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau finished with a 68 and reached 10 under alongside Canadian Corey Conners (71) at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge.

Westwood, 47, a European Tour regular, produced his lowest round in 49 trips here as he searches for his first PGA Tour victory since the 2010 St Jude Classic.

REUTERS

Ernst has slight edge at Drive On C'ship

MIAMI • Austin Ernst fired a three-under 69 at the Drive On Championship on Saturday to grab the first 54-hole lead of her career and a one-shot cushion heading into the final round.

The American finished with four birdies and one bogey to reach 13-under 203 for a one-stroke lead over second-round co-leader and compatriot Jennifer Kupcho in Ocala, Florida.

Kupcho, who is seeking her first LPGA Tour win, made an eagle on her final hole for a 70 to stand on 204 with a five-stroke gap to third place.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE