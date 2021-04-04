Sports World : Fina takes Diving World Cup from Tokyo

Fina takes Diving World Cup from Tokyo

PARIS • The International Swimming Federation (Fina) is moving its Diving World Cup, which was to serve as an Olympic test event from April 18-23, from Tokyo.

Fina said it had not yet decided where the competition, which is also an Olympic qualifying event, would be held.

It reportedly told member nations on Thursday that it had received "worrying" information about the organiser's proposed Covid-19 measures.

18-month sentence sought for doctor

ROME • Prosecutors on Friday requested a doctor receive an 18-month jail term for manslaughter following the death of former Fiorentina and Italy defender Davide Astori.

Astori died aged just 31 in March 2018, following a cardiac arrest in his hotel room ahead of a match against Udinese.

The doctor in question had cleared Astori to play football in July the previous year, seven months before his death.

Pellegrini qualifies for fifth Olympics

ROME • Italian swimming star Federica Pellegrini, who tested positive for Covid-19 last October, booked her spot at a fifth Olympics on Friday by attaining the 200m freestyle qualifying standard.

The 32-year-old world-record holder and 2008 Olympic champion at the distance eased to victory in 1min 56.69sec, inside the required time of 1min 56.90.

At the Tokyo Olympics, the six-gold world champion over 200m and 400m can become the first swimmer to take part in five Olympic finals over the same distance.

Kim bombarded by racial abuse daily

LOS ANGELES • US Olympic snowboarding champion Chloe Kim has revealed she receives racial abuse on social media on a daily basis amid a surge of anti-Asian violence in the United States.

The 20-year-old 2018 Olympic halfpipe gold medallist, whose parents are from South Korea, told ESPN in an interview she fears for her safety after detailing how she is bombarded with racial abuse.

