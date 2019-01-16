Sports World: Fina lets swimmers join rival events

Fina lets swimmers join rival events

BERLIN • Fina yesterday backed down and allowed swimmers to take part in independent competitions in a bid to settle a financial dispute, but the world swimming federation said results from those events will require its approval to be considered official.

The body had been under growing pressure from top swimmers, including Britain's Olympic and world breaststroke champion Adam Peaty, demanding a bigger financial share from the revenues the sport generates.

REUTERS

Rio silver medallists, Loh in Singapore Open

Rio Olympics mixed doubles silver medallists Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying will play in the Singapore Badminton Open at the Singapore Indoor Stadium from April 9-14, organisers confirmed yesterday.

Platinum ticket holders will get to interact with Singapore shuttler Loh Kean Yew, who beat Chinese legend Lin Dan to win the Thailand Masters final last Sunday, in a meet-and-greet session during the BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament.

Sky doctor to face charges over doping

LONDON • Former British Cycling and Team Sky doctor Richard Freeman is to face misconduct charges brought by Britain's General Medical Council, it was announced on Monday.

An independent medical tribunal, which will start on Feb 6, is to hear GMC claims that Freeman was involved in a cover-up after allegedly ordering large quantities of testosterone, a performance-enhancing drug, to be delivered to the National Cycling Centre in 2011.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE