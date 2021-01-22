Sports World: Fifa will not recognise Euro Super League

Fifa will not recognise Euro Super League

LONDON • Fifa yesterday said players who feature in any breakaway European Super League would be banned from playing in Fifa competitions, including the World Cup.

In a joint statement with European governing body Uefa and the other five continental confederations, the world football organisation said it would not recognise any such breakaway. An alternative to the Champions League has been floated for many years but Fifa reiterated "such a competition would not be recognised".

REUTERS

Thomas to go through programme after slur

LOS ANGELES • Justin Thomas will take part in a training programme after he muttered a homophobic slur that cost him a major sponsorship deal with Ralph Lauren.

At the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii earlier this month, the world No. 3 was recorded shouting an expletive, which he has since apologised for. Speaking at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the American yesterday declined to reveal details of the programme but said he would take "the appropriate steps to get to where I need to be".

REUTERS

EPL to start trial of concussion subs

LONDON • The English Premier League said it had agreed to introduce an additional permanent concussion substitution trial following a shareholders meeting on Wednesday.

The decision comes after the game's rule-making body Ifab last month gave the go-ahead for trials of additional "concussion subs". Under the protocols, teams will be allowed a maximum of two concussion substitutes each per game in cases of head injury.

REUTERS

PM hits out at CA and urges focus on cricket

SYDNEY • Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday took a swipe at Cricket Australia's (CA) initiative to promote inclusivity by dropping references to Australia Day for its marketing of the Big Bash League Twenty20 matches on Tuesday.

Australia Day marks the day in 1788 when a fleet of British ships landed just south of Sydney to begin the colonisation of the country. Mr Morrison yesterday told Queensland radio station 4RO that his message to CA would be "a bit more focus on cricket, and a little less focus on politics".

REUTERS