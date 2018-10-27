Sports World: Fifa task force to vet plans for new events

Fifa task force to vet plans for new events

KIGALI (Rwanda) • Fifa has set up a task force to examine president Gianni Infantino's plans for a new football Club World Cup and Global Nations League, avoiding a split with Uefa over the controversial proposals.

He told a news conference that the task force would present its findings at a council meeting in Miami on March 14.

His plans had been opposed by the World Leagues Forum and the European Leagues, which had urged the Fifa chief to step back from a quick vote.

REUTERS

Ramsey puzzled by extension withdrawal

LONDON • Aaron Ramsey has said he does not understand why a contract extension offer was withdrawn by Arsenal.

The midfielder had been close to signing a deal when the English football club he has represented for 10 years unexpectedly reneged on their offer.

"Hopefully, somebody will come up and tell me why," he said.

THE GUARDIAN

Bolt has a touch like a trampoline: Keogh

SYDNEY • Former Ireland striker Andy Keogh blasted Usain Bolt as having "a touch like a trampoline" yesterday as the coach of the Central Coast Mariners refused to say whether the 32-year-old sprint star can make it as a footballer.

Keogh, who plays for Perth Glory, said it would be a "kick in the teeth" to footballers if Bolt earns a professional contract.

Asked for an update, Mariners coach Mike Mulvey said: "He's not at training and I'm just concentrating on the lads I have here."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

No bags in Wembley for England-US game

LONDON • In a historic move, football fans attending England's friendly against the United States on Nov 15 will not be allowed to take bags into Wembley Stadium.

Football Association (FA) chief executive Martin Glenn said the action was being taken because authorities had informed the FA that Wembley is a "prime target".

Security at major sporting events in Britain such as FA Cup finals and racing festival Royal Ascot has increasingly featured armed police and sniffer dogs.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Jordan makes first e-sports investment

LOS ANGELES • National Basketball Association (NBA) legend Michael Jordan has made his first foray into e-sports, investing in the parent company of Team Liquid, aXiomatic.

Jordan, a six-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls and now owner of the Charlotte Hornets, was one of two new investors announced on Thursday by aXiomatic. The other was Declaration Capital, the family office of Washington DC-based billionaire David Rubenstein. The investments were part of a US$26 million (S$36 million) funding round.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Federer eases into Swiss Indoor quarters

BASEL • Roger Federer won his 17th straight tennis match at the Swiss Indoors on Thursday, dispatching Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 7-5 to reach the quarter-finals.

The top seed, unbeaten in Basel since 2013, will next play Frenchman Gilles Simon, who defeated Latvia's Ernests Gulbis.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE