Sports World: Fifa members to discuss Cup proposal

Fifa members to discuss Cup proposal

LONDON • Fifa has invited football's domestic governing bodies to an online summit on Sept 30 to discuss its controversial proposal to hold the World Cup every two years instead of four.

The topic is set to be discussed with the member associations as part of plans to reform the international calendar.

In a statement, Fifa yesterday said there was "a broad consensus within the game that the international match calendar should be reformed and improved".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ko wins 9th Tour title at rain-hit Portland event

PORTLAND • South Korea's Ko Jin-young shot a three-under 69 on Sunday to win the rain-shortened Portland Classic by four shots.

The world No. 2 golfer finished at 11-under 205, comfortably ahead of compatriot Lee Jeong-eun and Australia's Oh Su-Hyun, who both shot 69 on the final day.

Ko, who won her ninth career LPGA Tour event, said she was "so happy" after sealing her second victory of the season in what was her first appearance since the Tokyo Olympics.

REUTERS

American Homa tees off season with a win

LOS ANGELES • Max Homa shot a seven-under 65 - his second 65 in as many days - for a 269 total to win the PGA Tour season-opening Fortinet Championship in Napa, California on Sunday by a stroke over fellow American Maverick McNealy (68).

It was Homa's second PGA win this year after February's Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles and his third title in his home state after taking the Wells Fargo Championship in 2019.

Chile's Mito Pereira finished third at 16-under 272 with a final-round 68, while Australia's Marc Leishman (65) and American Talor Gooch (68) were tied for fourth at 15 under.

REUTERS