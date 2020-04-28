Sports World: Fifa may allow 5 subs a game to ease crunch

Fifa may allow 5 subs a game to ease crunch

BERN • Fifa yesterday proposed that teams should be allowed to make up to five substitutions per match, instead of the usual three, as a temporary measure to deal with fixture congestion arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

It said it would help teams combat fatigue as games are expected to be held in quick succession once play resumes. Leagues will be in a rush to end the season before next term is affected.

REUTERS

Rugby league duo sorry for escapade

MELBOURNE • Australian rugby league internationals Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr yesterday apologised for breaching social distancing rules by going camping.

Deleted photos on social media showed the pair gathered by a campfire in a group of 12 people, sparking criticism. The duo were contrite, adding "nothing was intentional".

REUTERS

Woods says special golf event will be fun

MIAMI • Tiger Woods has promised the made-for-TV match next month with fellow golfer Phil Mickelson and National Football League greats Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will be entertaining, as they aim to raise funds for Covid-19 charities. The location and date have not been confirmed, but it is set to be near south Florida.

REUTERS