Sports World : Fifa hopes Iran will lift ban on women

Fifa hopes Iran will lift ban on women

ZURICH • Fifa president Gianni Infantino has told Iran it is time to allow women into football stadiums and the global football governing body expects "positive developments" starting with their next home match next month.

While foreign women have been allowed limited access to matches, Iranian women have been banned from stadiums when men's teams have been playing, since just after the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Curry wants to play in Olympics

LOS ANGELES • National Basketball Association star Stephen Curry intends to feature at the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year, as the United States attempt to bounce back from a disappointing World Cup in China.

The Golden State Warriors point guard, who has never played in the Games, said that was his plan "for sure" in an interview with ESPN. The US finished a worst-ever seventh at this month's tournament without Curry and several other top players from the domestic league.

Pac-Man should call it a day: Arum

LOS ANGELES • Veteran boxing promoter Bob Arum believes Manny Pacquiao should retire from the sport soon unless he can land a lucrative rematch with Floyd Mayweather.

Arum, who promoted Pacquiao during the Filipino icon's golden years, told the World Boxing News website he wanted to see the 40-year-old, who has not scheduled his next fight, hang up his gloves soon.

Pacquiao won a bruising 12-round battle with Keith Thurman to capture the WBA welterweight crown in July and Arum believes Pacquiao would be risking lasting damage if he extends his career much further.

