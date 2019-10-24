Sports World: Fifa eyes more money for women's game

Fifa eyes more money for women's game

PARIS • Fifa is hoping to renegotiate contracts already signed for the 2023 Women's World Cup as it looks to increase the amount of money going to players, sources have told AFP ahead of a Fifa Council meeting in Shanghai today.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has already promised to double the prize fund for 2023, having raised contributions from US$15 million (S$20.5 million) to US$50 million in time for this year's competition.

Football's world governing body is also expected to approve plans already announced by Infantino to double funding for the women's game to US$1 billion over the next four years.

England set to return to Japan next year

TOKYO • England are set for a return to Japan for a ground-breaking two-Test tour against the 2019 Rugby World Cup hosts next June - the first time they will play Japan on their home soil.

The Rugby Football Union is yet to confirm their plans but its travel arm has begun advertising packages. England have played Japan twice, thumping them 60-7 in the 1987 World Cup in Sydney and then 35-15 at Twickenham last year.

Zverev suffers early loss in Swiss Indoors

BASEL • Tennis' world No. 6 Alexander Zverev lost a 7-6 (9-7), 6-4 battle in the first round of the ATP Swiss Indoors to Taylor Fritz on Tuesday.

With the German seventh in the queue to qualify for next month's eight-man ATP Finals in London - the last two spots remain open - he has his work cut out to defend his title at the year-ending showpiece.

Palmer to get stamp tribute next year

WASHINGTON • Iconic golf player Arnold Palmer, a seven-time Major winner, will be recognised with a US postage stamp next year, the US Postal Service announced on Tuesday.

Palmer, who died in 2016 at age 87, was a four-time Masters champion from 1958 to 1964 who also won the 1960 US Open and 1961 and 1962 British Opens. He also had 62 PGA Tour titles under his belt.

Young Soto powers Nationals past Astros

HOUSTON • Dominican slugger Juan Soto smacked a solo home run and a two-run double to power the Washington Nationals over Houston 5-4 in Tuesday's opening game of baseball's 115th World Series.

The left-fielder, 20, drove in the winning run in the fifth inning before closing reliever Sean Doolittle forced the final four Astros outs for the victory.

