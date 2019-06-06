Sports World : Fifa boss Infantino re-elected unopposed

Fifa boss Infantino re-elected unopposed

PARIS • Gianni Infantino was yesterday re-elected as president of Fifa after getting the confirmatory vote of the 211 member associations that form world football's governing body.

The 49-year-old Swiss-Italian was the sole candidate running for the 2019-2023 term and the traditional vote was thus replaced with applause at Fifa's 69th Congress.

Promising not to "stand still", an emotional Infantino said in his closing speech that his priority was to create more youth competitions, to continue developing women's football and to organise a "world convention on football development".

Ex-Uefa president Johansson dies at 89

STOCKHOLM • Lennart Johansson, the former Uefa president acclaimed as father of the Champions League, has died aged 89, the Swedish Football Association said yesterday.

His reign as the head of Uefa from 1990 to 2007 coincided with the birth of the Champions League and the transformation of football into a global business with wide appeal and income driven by TV revenue.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino paid tribute to Johansson, saying he was "forever grateful", while Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin called him a "servant of football".

Joshua admits poor display in shock loss

LONDON • Anthony Joshua said in a video posted online yesterday there was no one to blame but himself for the shock loss of his heavyweight boxing titles to Andy Ruiz Jr last Saturday.

In what was one of the biggest upsets in the history of the sport, the portly Mexican-American stopped the Briton, who was knocked down four times, inflicting his first defeat as a professional.

Joshua, whose camp activated a rematch clause on Tuesday, with the fight set to take place in November or December, admitted his "performance did not go to plan" and also sought to dispel rumours something had been wrong with him after his listless bout.

