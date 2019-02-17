Sports World: Fergie back in hot seat for treble anniversary

Fergie back in hot seat for treble anniversary

LONDON • Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson will return to the dugout for a charity match to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the team's treble-winning season, the Premier League football club announced yesterday.

The 77-year-old Scot will take charge of a legends side against Bayern Munich at Old Trafford on May 26.

Ferguson, who won the Champions League twice, the Premier League 13 times and five FA Cups with United, had emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage in May last year but has since recovered.

REUTERS

Watford make last eight of FA Cup

LONDON • Watford became the first side into the FA Cup quarter-finals as the Premier League football club won 1-0 at second-tier Queens Park Rangers on Friday.

Etienne Capoue scored the only goal in first-half injury time to send Javi Gracia's side into the last eight. Luke Freeman and Matt Smith missed good chances to equalise and Watford held on to reach the last eight for the second time in four years.

DPA

Scott, Thomas lead weather-hit event

LOS ANGELES • Australian Adam Scott and American Justin Thomas topped the leaderboard at 10-under on Friday, when darkness halted play in the second round of the Genesis Open.

Both golfers posted five-under 66s, and each was five-under for the second round when darkness fell on another rainy day at Riviera Country Club. Tiger Woods struggled with the putter in a one-under first round and was still one-under, tied for 55th, after 12 holes of the second.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Kuchar says sorry, will pay caddie full figure

LOS ANGELES • Matt Kuchar apologised to caddie David Ortiz on Friday and said he will pay him the amount he asked for after the Mexican criticised the American golfer for giving him only US$5,000 (S$6,780) of the nearly US$1.3 million he earned by winning the Mayakoba Classic in November.

Earlier last week, Kuchar said Ortiz - who had stepped in as an emergency replacement - should be "happy" with the pay, despite regular caddies earning payouts of up to 10 per cent of a player's take from a tournament. Ortiz had reportedly sought US$50,000.

REUTERS•