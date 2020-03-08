Sports World : Feng's Qatar quest ends in q-finals

Feng's Qatar quest ends in q-finals

Singapore's Feng Tianwei lost to world No. 3 Mima Ito 4-2 in the women's singles quarter-finals at the ITTF World Tour Platinum Qatar Open in Doha on Friday.

The 32-year-old Feng, ranked ninth, lost the first two games 11-6, 11-7, but drew level with the Japanese after claiming the next two 14-12, 11-5.

But the 19-year-old won the final two games 11-5, 11-7, and then thrashed Olympic singles champion Ding Ning 11-6, 14-12, 11-0, 11-5 yesterday to reach the final.

Lights fail during thrilling SPL draw

Albirex Niigata equalised twice against Balestier Khalsa yesterday to rescue a point in a 2-2 draw in the Singapore Premier League, during which there was a 35-minute stoppage owing to floodlight failure.

Ensar Bruncevic and Shuhei Hoshino gave the Tigers the lead twice, but each time the White Swans replied - through Ryoya Taniguchi and with a minute left, Reo Nishiguchi.

Mardan trailing in rain-hit event

Veteran Singapore golfer Mardan Mamat just made the cut at the storm-hit Malaysia Open on one-under 143, but he is currently last after two holes of the third round on one over when play was suspended yesterday.

The tournament in Shah Alam, with Australian Andrew Dodt leading on 13-under 131, has been shortened to three rounds.

Virus hits Slingers home game again

For the second Sunday running, the Singapore Slingers have had their home Asean Basketball League game rescheduled to a later date owing to the coronavirus situation.

Fans who have bought tickets for the game against Alab Pilipinas today at OCBC Arena may use them to attend the rescheduled game, or get a refund if they are unable to do so.

Injured Halep, Kerber out of Indian Wells

LOS ANGELES • Former tennis world No. 1s Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber have pulled out of next week's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, after failing to recover from injuries.

The tournament is the season's first Premier Mandatory event and Romanian Halep, the reigning Wimbledon champion, has not shaken off a foot problem.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Kerber has not recovered from a leg injury and the 32-year-old is also set to miss this month's Miami Open.

REUTERS