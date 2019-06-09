Sports World: Feng ousted by Hirano in HK Open

Feng ousted by Hirano in HK Open

Singapore's world No. 12 women's singles table tennis player Feng Tianwei, 32, is out of the Hong Kong Open after losing 9-11, 8-11, 10-12, 11-9, 9-11 to Japan's No. 9 Miu Hirano in the quarter-finals yesterday.

Tennis event back in S'pore after 25 years

Singapore will host the Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Zone Group 3 tournament, the first time since 1994 that the men's tennis team event is held in the Republic.

The June 26-29 event at the OCBC Arena will feature Vietnam, Iran, Kuwait, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Syria, Malaysia and Singapore.

In conjunction with the occasion, the third edition of the Singapore Tennis Festival will take place from June 15-30. Activities include the launch of website hub.tennis, where free tickets for the matches can be reserved from June 15.

Darts pair out in 2nd round of World Cup

After the high of beating third seeds Wales on Thursday, Singapore lost 2-0 to Japan in the second round of the World Cup of Darts in Hamburg, Germany, yesterday.

Paul Lim lost 4-3 to Seigo Asada before Harith Lim was beaten by Haruki Muramatsu 4-2. Despite the defeat, the duo will take home £8,000 (S$13,900).

Hazard finally signs for Real Madrid

MADRID • Real Madrid ended their long pursuit of Eden Hazard on Friday when they agreed to sign the forward from Chelsea on a five-year contract for a reported €100 million (S$154.5 million).

The Belgian footballer will be officially presented at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Thursday, subject to completing a medical test.

REUTERS

Snedeker's 60 not good enough to lead

OTTAWA • Brandt Snedeker, already in golf's exclusive "59" club, lit up Hamilton Golf and Country Club on Friday, but his scintillating 60 was not enough to give him the 36-hole lead in the Canadian Open.

Snedeker had eight birdies and an eagle in his 10-under round but was overtaken for the halfway lead by Matt Kuchar and Scott Brown, who both carded 63s to top the leaderboard at 12-under 128.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE