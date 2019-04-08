Sports World: Feng loses Asian Cup 3rd place play-off

Feng loses Asian Cup 3rd place play-off

Singapore's top paddler Feng Tianwei lost 12-10, 14-12, 15-17, 17-15, 11-8 to Japan's world No. 6 Kasumi Ishikawa in the Asian Cup third-place play-off in Yokohama, Japan yesterday.

Chinese top seed Zhu Yuling won her third straight title, beating compatriot Chen Meng 15-13, 4-11, 11-6, 11-8, 7-11, 11-8. In the men's final, China's top-ranked paddler Fan Zhendong beat reigning Olympic and world champion Ma Long, who is on the comeback trail after a knee injury, 9-11, 12-10, 9-11, 11-7, 11-8, 12-10.

Juve go 21pts clear, set for early crowning

MILAN • Teenage sensation Moise Kean scored the winner to put Juventus one step away from an eighth consecutive Serie A title as a 2-1 comeback win over AC Milan on Saturday pushed the champions 21 points clear at the top.

Juventus will seal a 35th Scudetto with seven matches to spare - the earliest any team have won Serie A - if second-placed Napoli lose at home against Genoa early this morning (Singapore time).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Lewandowski in elite Bundesliga 200 club

BERLIN • Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski became only the fifth player in German Bundesliga history to score 200 goals during Saturday's emphatic 5-0 win over his former club Borussia Dortmund.

The Pole marked the milestone in style, chipping Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki and volleying into the open net to score Bayern's second goal of the evening and reach his own double century.

He added another in the 89th minute, taking his tally to 201. With the win, Bayern regained top spot, one point ahead of Dortmund.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ko on track to win first Major of the year

Ko Jin-young birdied five holes on the front nine to seize a slim lead heading into this morning's (Singapore time) final round of the ANA Inspiration - the year's first women's golf Major.

The 23-year old from Seoul fired a four-under 68 at the Mission Hills Country Club course near Palm Springs, California to lead compatriot and second-round leader Kim In-kyung by one stroke.

South Korean Lee Mi-hyang and Korean-American Danielle Kang are tied for third at five under, three shots back of Ko.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Azarenka to play Muguruza in final

NEW YORK • Victoria Azarenka used her superior serve and punishing groundstrokes to upset top seed Angelique Kerber 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 and advance to the final of the Monterrey Open against second seed Garbine Muguruza this morning (Singapore time).

In a battle of former world No. 1s, the momentum shifted in the Belarusian's favour early in the third set when Kerber committed two double faults in a careless service game to hand Azarenka a 2-0 lead. Azarenka consolidated the break in the next game before sealing the win.

Earlier, Muguruza eased past Magdalena Rybarikova 6-2, 6-3 to book her place in the final.

REUTERS