Sports World: Feng goes down tamely at Tour Finals

Feng goes down tamely at Tour Finals

Singapore paddler Feng Tianwei's World Tour Grand Finals is over after her 11-3, 11-7, 11-9, 11-5 loss to China's Chen Xingtong, ranked three spots below her, in the opening round of 16 in Zhengzhou yesterday.

The 33-year-old world No. 9 had retired injured on Tuesday against teammate Lin Ye in the SEA Games women's singles final in the Philippines.

United, Arsenal top Europa League tables

LONDON • Teenage striker Mason Greenwood scored twice as Manchester United hammered AZ Alkmaar 4-0 in their final Europa League group match on Thursday.

Ashley Young also scored, while Juan Mata netted from the spot as United topped Group L to advance to the last 32. Wolves also thrashed Besiktas 4-0 to qualify as Group K runners-up, while Arsenal came from two goals down to draw 2-2 away to Standard Liege and finish first in Group F.

Aussies, Kiwis make joint Women's Cup bid

SYDNEY • Australia and New Zealand have launched a joint bid to bring the women's football World Cup to the southern hemisphere for the first time in 2023.

The bid to host the event, the first to feature 32 teams, was formally announced in Melbourne yesterday. Japan, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and South Africa are also expected to join the race to host the tournament, while South Korea, which was reportedly considering a joint bid with North Korea, has withdrawn from the bidding.

Golfer Olesen denies sexual assault charge

LONDON • Ryder Cup star Thorbjorn Olesen pleaded not guilty to sexual assault and being drunk on an aircraft when he appeared in a London court yesterday.

The 29-year-old, a member of the victorious 2018 European Ryder Cup team, was named as Jacob Thorbjorn Olesen in court and gave his nationality as Danish at the start of his plea hearing. He also faces a separate charge of assault for beating another person.

$1.35m event first for women in S. Arabia

PARIS • Saudi Arabia will host its first professional women's golf tournament next year with a prize fund of US$1 million (S$1.35 million), the Ladies European Tour announced.

The Jeddah Royal Greens Golf and Country Club will stage the March 19-22 tournament, featuring three-time Tour winner Carly Booth, with 108 professionals set to play.

