Sports World: Feng falls to Chen in last 16 of world c'ships

Feng falls to Chen in last 16 of world c'ships

Singapore's Feng Tianwei fell 4-1 to China's Chen Meng in the round of 16 at the World Table Tennis Championships in Budapest, Hungary, yesterday.

Chen won the first three games 12-10, 11-6, 11-6 before Feng, the world No. 10, fought back to take the next 13-11.

But the world No. 3 made no mistake by winning the fifth game 11-7 to advance to the quarter-finals of the April 21-28 event.

Pogba odd man out in PFA Team of the Year

LONDON • Manchester United's Paul Pogba is the only non-Manchester City or Liverpool player to be named in the Professional Footballers' Association's Premier League Team of the Year yesterday.

Six City players - Ederson, Aymeric Laporte, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling - are joined by four from title rivals Liverpool - Andrew Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane.

DPA

Atletico postpone Barca's title victory

MADRID • Atletico Madrid beat Valencia 3-2 on Wednesday night in LaLiga to extend the Spanish title race for a few more days.

The home win, courtesy of goals from Alvaro Morata, Antoine Griezmann and Angel Correa, moved Atletico nine points behind Barcelona (80), who will retain their title if they beat Levante tomorrow.

The defeat also dented Valencia's chances of finishing in the Champions League places. They are two points behind fourth-placed Getafe (54), who have a game in hand, with four matches left.

DPA

Woods to return to Japan in Zozo C'ship

TOKYO • Masters champion Tiger Woods announced yesterday that he will return to Japan, described as one of his favourite countries, for the first time in 13 years to play in the inaugural PGA Tour Zozo Championship.

The Oct 24-27 tournament at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club near Tokyo will offer a purse of US$9.75 million (S$13.3 million).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE