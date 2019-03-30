Sports World: Feng defeats Kato to enter Qatar quarters

Feng defeats Kato to enter Qatar quarters

Singapore's world No. 10 paddler Feng Tianwei beat Japanese teenager Miyu Kato 11-9, 11-4, 6-11, 11-5, 9-11, 11-9 in the Qatar Open round of 16 in Doha yesterday afternoon.

The 32-year-old was due to face Chinese world No. 6 Wang Manyu in the quarter-finals late last night.

Mardan misses cut, Suri leads in India

Veteran Mardan Mamat, the only Singapore golfer in the Indian Open in Gurgaon, missed the cut yesterday by eight strokes after rounds of 79 and 75 gave him a 10-over 154 total.

Julian Suri, an American of Indian descent, leads by two shots after consecutive 67s at the tournament co-sanctioned by the Asian and European Tours.

SGA training centre at Laguna golf club

The Singapore Golf Association (SGA) has launched its first high-performance training centre at Laguna National Golf and Country Club.

The facility will be the home base for the SGA's national, development and junior squad golfers, in addition to the current stable of professionals under the SGA Rookie Professional Programme.

Watch Reds v Spurs live and free online

Singtel is offering a free live telecast of the English Premier League clash between Liverpool and Tottenham tomorrow on its streaming service Singtel Cast.

Existing Singtel customers simply need to download the Singtel Cast app, which is available on iOS and Android, on their mobile devices or compatible smart TV sets. Logging into the app with the credentials of a Singtel service will let subscribers view the game.

Non-Singtel customers have to create a free Cast account at cast.sg/freepl, before downloading the app and logging in.

Sunwolves earn first away win in Australia

SYDNEY • Japan's Sunwolves stunned the NSW Waratahs 31-29 yesterday for only their second away victory in Super Rugby, and the first in Australia.

It was a timely message from the struggling franchise, which a week ago learnt they would be axed at the end of next season as the competition reverts to 14 teams. Winger Semisi Masirewa bagged a hat-trick of tries and Hayden Parker booted five goals.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE