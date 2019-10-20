Sports World: Feng continues World Cup run in Chengdu

Feng continues World Cup run in Chengdu

Singapore's top paddler Feng Tianwei plays China's world No. 3 Zhu Yuling this afternoon in the Women's World Cup semi-finals in Chengdu.

Yesterday, the world No. 12 recovered to hold off Japan's Kasumi Ishikawa 12-10, 7-11, 11-8, 8-11, 8-11, 12-10, 11-7 in the quarter-finals, having disposed of Romanian Bernadette Szocs 11-8, 12-10, 11-8, 11-8 in the round of 16.

World No. 5 Liu Shiwen meets American qualifier Lily Zhang in the other semi-final.

Both Singapore Cup groups wide open

Both groups in the Singapore Cup are finely poised with everything to play for with one game to go on Wednesday.

Yesterday, Tampines Rovers beat Balestier Khalsa 2-0 at Bishan Stadium. Both Group A sides sit on three points, one behind Warriors FC, who drew 2-2 with Home United at Jurong East Stadium. In Group B, holders Albirex Niigata beat Geylang International 2-0 at Our Tampines Hub. They have three points like Hougang, who lost 1-0 at Jalan Besar to Singapore Premier League winners Brunei DPMM, the leaders with four.

Murray in first semis since Roland Garros 2017

ANTWERP • Tennis' former world No. 1 Andy Murray reached his first semi-final since the 2017 French Open with a battling three-set win over Romania's Marius Copil in Antwerp on Friday.

The 32-year-old, steadily rebuilding his career after major hip surgery earlier this year, defeated qualifier Copil 6-3, 6-7 (7-9), 6-4. The Scot took on France's world No. 70 Ugo Humbert yesterday, the result of which was not available at press time.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE