Sports World: Federer, Zverev clash in Colombia back on

Federer, Zverev clash in Colombia back on

GENEVA • World No. 3 Roger Federer will return to Colombia in March for a tennis exhibition match against German Alexander Zverev, after a scheduled meeting between the pair last month was cancelled.

The match-up will be played on March 24 at Movistar Arena in Colombian capital Bogota, the organisers said on Friday night.

Federer's agent Tony Godsick said "there was never any doubt that Roger would return" despite the original Nov 22 match being called off amid fears of violence following anti-government protests.

XINHUA

Slim lead for Scott at Aussie PGA C'ship

GOLD COAST • World No. 18 Adam Scott surged into a one-shot lead yesterday at the European Tour co-sanctioned Australian PGA Championship, as the Australian golfer looks to end his year on a high.

Despite entering the event on a low after being part of the International side that lost to the Tiger Woods-led United States team at last week's Presidents Cup, the 2013 Masters champion is on course to claim his first Australian title since 2013.

His three-under 69 leaves him on 10-under 206 after three rounds, narrowly ahead of compatriot Wade Ormsby, who had a 70.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE