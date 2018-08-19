Sports World: Federer, Djokovic into Cincinnati semis

Federer, Djokovic into Cincinnati semis

CINCINNATI (Ohio) • Roger Federer continued his mastery over Stan Wawrinka on Friday, but not before getting a fright en route to a 6-7 (2-7), 7-6 (8-6), 6-2 quarter-final victory at the Cincinnati Masters.

With the win, he improved his tennis career record against his fellow Swiss to 21-3 and will next face David Goffin in the semis.

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, defeated Milos Raonic 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 to set up a semi-final clash with Marin Cilic.

REUTERS

Charity netball match raises $15k for AWWA

A charity netball match, featuring Member of Parliament for Marine Parade GRC Seah Kian Peng, media personalities like Wong Li Lin and Kelly Latimer, Team Singapore netballers, Deloitte partners and staff, has raised $15,000 for social service organisation AWWA.

The charity game was played at the Deloitte Pesta Sukan 2018 yesterday morning at Kallang Netball Centre. The donations will help with the building of the new AWWA School that will be ready in 2022 to provide special education to 300 students aged seven to 18 years old, primarily with autism.

'Mr 59' Snedeker leads by two at Wyndham

WASHINGTON • Brandt Snedeker followed up his first-round 59 at the Wyndham Championship with a three-under 67 on Friday, good for a two-stroke lead over fellow American D A Points (64).

After posting the Tour's 10th sub-60 round on Thursday, Snedeker's 14-under 126 total is the lowest halfway score of the season on the PGA Tour.

REUTERS

Bolt ready for football stint Down Under

SYDNEY • Olympic sprint champion and aspiring footballer Usain Bolt touched down in Sydney yesterday, declaring himself ready to prove to the world that his Australian football adventure is "real".

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist will train with the Central Coast Mariners for the first time on Tuesday after being granted an open-ended trial with the struggling A-League club, who finished bottom of the 10-team league last season.

REUTERS

Biles electrifies at US gymnastics c'ships

BOSTON • Olympic champion Simone Biles compiled the highest score in the world this year when she piled up 60.100 points on the first night of the US women's gymnastics championship on Friday.

The 21-year-old recorded the highest score in all four disciplines - the floor routine, balance beam, uneven bars and vault - to head defending champion Morgan Hurd on 57.000 points.

REUTERS