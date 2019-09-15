Sports World: Federer, Djokovic and Nadal to play ATP Cup

Federer, Djokovic and Nadal to play ATP Cup

MELBOURNE • Tennis' "Big Three" of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have confirmed they will play in the inaugural ATP Cup in a boost for the nation-based event in the lead-up to the Australian Open.

The ATP, governing body of the men's tour, said every member of the top 10 and 27 of the top 30 had committed to play the US$15 million (S$20.6 million) tournament hosted by Brisbane, Perth and Sydney from Jan 3-12 next year.

Former world No. 1 Andy Murray, on the comeback trail after having hip surgery, is also confirmed to play for Britain with compatriot Kyle Edmund.

REUTERS

Chappell is 10th golfer to break 60 on Tour

WASHINGTON • Kevin Chappell became the 10th golfer to break 60 on the PGA Tour as he used a record-tying nine consecutive birdies to shoot an 11-under 59 at the Greenbrier Classic in West Virginia on Friday.

In his first tournament since back surgery a year ago, he had a chance to tie Jim Furyk's all-time low of 58 but missed a 10-foot birdie putt at the ninth hole. His nine consecutive birdies tied Mark Calcavecchia's PGA Tour record at the 2009 Canadian Open.

REUTERS

England gain upper hand in Ashes finale

LONDON • Jofra Archer took six wickets as England bowled Australia out for 225 to gain the upper hand on the second day of the fifth Ashes Test on Friday, despite another Steve Smith masterclass.

Joe Root's team are desperate to level the series at 2-2 to end their historic Cricket World Cup-winning season on a high but have been consistently dogged by the peerless Smith. The former Australian skipper has now amassed 751 runs in just six innings - more than double the tally of the next highest runscorer on either side.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Dismal US cagers end 7th at World Cup

BEIJING • Outgoing champions the United States won their final match yesterday at the Basketball World Cup - but it was still their worst finish in the tournament's history.

Team USA defeated Poland 87-74 in a low-key "classification" game in Beijing to take seventh overall, their lowest position since the competition began in 1950.

Today's World Cup final is between Argentina and Spain.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE