Sports World : FC Seoul fined $116k for sex doll fiasco

FC Seoul fined $116k for sex doll fiasco

SEOUL • South Korea's top-flight football competition, the K-League, yesterday said its disciplinary committee would impose a 100 million won (S$116,000) fine on FC Seoul for using sex dolls instead of mannequins to fill empty seats in their stadium on Sunday.

The club have since apologised and the league said a heavy fine was necessary as the incident had "greatly insulted and hurt female and family fans and (would) prevent similar incidents going forward".

Martinez extends Belgium deal till 2022

BRUSSELS • Belgium coach Roberto Martinez's contract has been extended, Belgian Football Association officials confirmed yesterday.

The former Everton and Watford manager will stay until the end of the 2022 World Cup and will also act as the technical director of the Belgian Football Association.

Five races to serve as Tour curtain-raisers

PARIS • Several races will be staged in the run-up to the rescheduled Tour de France which starts on Aug 29, an updated cycling calendar revealed on Tuesday.

As the Covid-19-enforced ban on the sport is lifted, the first race in France will be the Route d'Occitanie from Aug 1-4, followed by a one-day mountain challenge at Mont Ventoux and then the Tour de l'Ain from Aug 7-9. Also packed into the programme is the shortened Criterium du Dauphine, between Aug 12 and Aug 16, and then the four-day Tour du Limousin from Aug 18.

The International Cycling Union insisted the dates would be evaluated constantly according to the situation in the country.

Belmont Stakes to go ahead without fans

NEW YORK • The Belmont Stakes will be run on June 20 without spectators amid the pandemic, marking the first time the race will be the opening leg of US thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown, the New York Racing Association (NYRA) said on Tuesday.

The race is usually the last and longest leg, and is traditionally staged at 11/2 miles (2.4km) but will be contested at only 11/8 miles this year. The usual opener, the Kentucky Derby, will be held on Sept 5 at Churchill and will serve as the middle leg, while the Preakness will run on Oct 3 and serve as the finale.

