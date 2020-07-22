Sports World :Fauci to throw first pitch in MLB opener

Fauci to throw first pitch in MLB opener

NEW YORK • Top American infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci will throw the first pitch at Major League Baseball's (MLB) Opening Day game between the Washington Nationals, who won the World Series last October, and the New York Yankees tomorrow.

A die-hard Nationals fan, Dr Fauci will kick off an unprecedented MLB season that has been shortened to 60 games and will start without fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

REUTERS

Venus confirms Top Seed participation

LOS ANGELES • Venus Williams will join her sister, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena, at the inaugural Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky next month, organisers have said.

Joining them on Aug 10 will be two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka and 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens. The WTA Tour is set to resume a week earlier in Palermo, Italy after a five-month stoppage because of the Covid pandemic.

REUTERS

Collins dumped for breaking virus rules

LOS ANGELES • American Danielle Collins has been dismissed from the World Team Tennis (WTT) exhibition event in West Virginia for breaking Covid-19 protocols, organisers said yesterday.

The organisers did not provide details about where the 26-year-old - who made the semi-finals of last year's Australian Open - went, other than revealing she not only left the Greenbrier Resort venue but also the state without permission.

REUTERS