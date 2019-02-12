Sports World : FAS referees to wear Warrix attire

FAS referees to wear Warrix attire

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) and Warrix Sport inked a deal yesterday to provide attire for referees for FAS-sanctioned domestic matches till 2021.

This applies to all FAS-registered referees, from the Singapore Premier League to Class 3 match officials. FAS referee assessors and instructors will also wear Warrix-branded attire during official duty.

Scholes to manage boyhood club Oldham

LONDON • Former Manchester United and England midfielder Paul Scholes has been appointed as manager of Oldham Athletic, the English fourth-tier football club announced yesterday.

Scholes, 44, is taking on his first managerial role, signing a contract with the club he supported as a boy. Oldham are 14th in League Two.

Barca draw gives Real hope in title race

BILBAO • LaLiga leaders Barcelona handed Real Madrid more hope in the title race as they drew 0-0 at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, only avoiding defeat thanks to some outstanding saves by German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barca are top with 51 points, six ahead of Real.

Barty leads Australia past US in Fed Cup

MELBOURNE • Australia's world No. 13 Ashleigh Barty won all three of her Fed Cup ties to send the United States crashing out of the tennis team tournament on Sunday.

The Australian Open quarter-finalist beat Madison Keys and Sofia Kenin in the singles before teaming up with Priscilla Hon in the doubles to seal a 3-2 win in Asheville, North Carolina.

Australia will meet Belarus, who downed Germany 3-0, in the semi-finals in April. Romania, who stunned defending champions Czech Republic 3-2, will face France in the other last-four clash.

