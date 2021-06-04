Sports World: FAS' Palatsides gets two-year extension

FAS' Palatsides gets two-year extension

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced yesterday that its technical director Joseph Palatsides has agreed to a two-year extension to his contract until 2023.

Palatsides, 55, was appointed as technical director in May 2019.

FAS said the Australian will play a key role in the Unleash The Roar project, which aims to have the Lions qualify for the 2034 World Cup, and continue to work with all stakeholders to galvanise the nation's football ecosystem.

Inzaghi takes over at Inter from Conte

MILAN • Simone Inzaghi has been named the new Inter Milan coach on a two-year deal, replacing Antonio Conte, the Serie A champions confirmed yesterday.

Inzaghi stepped down as Lazio manager last week after 22 years at the club as a a player and coach, and takes over from Conte, who resigned despite guiding Inter to a first Serie A title since 2010 this season.

Ligue 1 to be cut to 18 teams from 2023-24

PARIS • France's Ligue 1 will be reduced from 20 teams to 18 from the 2023-24 season, after the French professional league said yesterday that over 97 per cent of votes at its general assembly were in favour of the proposal.

The meeting reached an agreement to reduce the number of sides by relegating four teams from Ligue 1 at the end of the 2022-23 season, while only two are promoted from the second-tier Ligue 2.

13-year-old Chinese joins Merc junior team

SHANGHAI • Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes team have added a 13-year-old from China to their junior squad, with Formula One yet to produce a driver from the world's most populous nation.

Cui Yuanpu, who has been karting since the age of six, joins several other potential future F1 stars in Mercedes' young driver programme.

Grant to lift coverage of women in sport

SAN FRANCISCO • The United States Golf Association (USGA) on Wednesday launched a programme aimed at increasing media coverage of the women's game by offering financial support to news organisations.

The Driving Equity Grant Programme will award grants to outlets to offset the costs associated with the move. Recent studies show that only 4 per cent of sports coverage and storytelling features female athletes, the USGA said.

